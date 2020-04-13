PM Mitsotakis announces 400-euro-emergency allowance for the 155,000 long term unemployed
Greek pM Kyriakos Mitsotakis is addressing the Greek people in his Easter message. “You made sacrifices, you deserve a big thank you,” said Kyriakos Mitsotakis, amid the coronavirus lockdown. The PM announced an emergency allowance of 400 euros for the 155,000 long term unemployed.
Mitsotakis urged the citizens to stay at home and stay safe ahead of Easter holidays, stressing that the public should not tear down what they had all built in the midst of the coronavirus crisis. “It is a war that has not yet been won. A slight relapse could be fatal”, he said.
He added that hundreds of beds would be added to the ICUs in state hospitals.
The Prime Minister stressed that valuable time has been won for the shielding of the National Health Service, stressing, however, that there should be no respite, as it would lead to a painful setback.
At the same time, he stressed that the return to normal life will be gradual, and always based on the suggestions by experts.
Referring to the economy, he stressed: “We have over 14 billion euros to support workers and businesses, as well as another ten billion in liquidity.”
