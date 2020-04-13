Greek authorities order investigation into Churches offering Holy Communion

The Greek government has called for an investigation by the Prosecutor’s office over two incidents of priests reportedly offering Holy Communion to faithful in churches in Koukai, Athens and in the island of Corfu, contrary to instruction by the Holy Synod.

The Deputy Minister of Civil Protection, Nikos Chardalias called on the prosecutor to look into both cases and determined if the standing government regulations to stop the spread of the Covid-19 had been violated.

“What happened today in churches in Koukaki and Corfu is a violation of the laws and orders of the Holy Synod and endangers the lives of citizens and public health. I contacted the Minister of Justice in order to request from the prosecutor’s office to initiate legal proceedings,” said Mr. Chardalias.

In Corfu, according to kerkyrasimera.gr, the holy relics of Saint Spyridon were put on show inside the church, in the presence of a total of more than 15 people. Also, the sacrament of Holy Communion was performed despite the prohibitions that exist and the official positions that even people of the church have submitted.

Police have been called to the Church of St. Nikolaos in the Koukaki neighbourhood and all looking for the priest who performed the morning mass and reportedly offered Holy Communion to the people.