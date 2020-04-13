LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

Greek authorities order investigation into Churches offering Holy Communion

13 April 2020
1 Views

The Greek government has called for an investigation by the Prosecutor’s office over two incidents of priests reportedly offering Holy Communion to faithful in churches in Koukai, Athens and in the island of Corfu, contrary to instruction by the Holy Synod.

The Deputy Minister of Civil Protection, Nikos Chardalias called on the prosecutor to look into both cases and determined if the standing government regulations to stop the spread of the Covid-19 had been violated.

“What happened today in churches in Koukaki and Corfu is a violation of the laws and orders of the Holy Synod and endangers the lives of citizens and public health. I contacted the Minister of Justice in order to request from the prosecutor’s office to initiate legal proceedings,” said Mr. Chardalias.

In Corfu, according to kerkyrasimera.gr, the holy relics of Saint Spyridon were put on show inside the church, in the presence of a total of more than 15 people. Also, the sacrament of Holy Communion was performed despite the prohibitions that exist and the official positions that even people of the church have submitted.

Police have been called to the Church of St. Nikolaos in the Koukaki neighbourhood and all looking for the priest who performed the morning mass and reportedly offered Holy Communion to the people.

You may be interested

US Ambassador Geoffrey Pyatt: We are impressed how the Greek government attacked the coronavirus
FINANCE
shares9 views
FINANCE
shares9 views

US Ambassador Geoffrey Pyatt: We are impressed how the Greek government attacked the coronavirus

Panos - Apr 13, 2020

The US Ambassador to Greece, Geoffrey Pyatt, congratulated PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis and his government on the immediate and effective measures…

Turkey held talks with US on possible Fed swap line
DEFENCE
shares8 views
DEFENCE
shares8 views

Turkey held talks with US on possible Fed swap line

Panos - Apr 13, 2020

Turkey has held talks with the United States about possibly securing a swap line from the U.S. Federal Reserve and…

Greece improves ranking on Covid-19 global list of deaths and cases
GREECE
shares22 views
GREECE
shares22 views

Greece improves ranking on Covid-19 global list of deaths and cases

Panos - Apr 13, 2020

Greece’s ranking in terms of deaths from the Covid-19 pandemic is improving on the global list, as its comparative position…

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

Latest Posts

Posts
All
US Ambassador Geoffrey Pyatt: We are impressed how the Greek government attacked the coronavirus
FINANCE
shares9 views
FINANCE
shares9 views

US Ambassador Geoffrey Pyatt: We are impressed how the Greek government attacked the coronavirus

Panos - Apr 13, 2020

The US Ambassador to Greece, Geoffrey Pyatt, congratulated PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis and his government on the immediate and effective measures taken to contain the Covid-19 virus spread…

Turkey held talks with US on possible Fed swap line
DEFENCE
shares8 views
DEFENCE
shares8 views

Turkey held talks with US on possible Fed swap line

Panos - Apr 13, 2020

Turkey has held talks with the United States about possibly securing a swap line from the U.S. Federal Reserve and has discussed other funding options to mitigate…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.
US Ambassador Geoffrey Pyatt: We are impressed how the Greek government attacked the coronavirus
FINANCE
shares9 views
FINANCE
shares9 views

US Ambassador Geoffrey Pyatt: We are impressed how the Greek government attacked the coronavirus

Panos - Apr 13, 2020

The US Ambassador to Greece, Geoffrey Pyatt, congratulated PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis and his government on the immediate and effective measures taken to contain the Covid-19 virus spread…

Turkey held talks with US on possible Fed swap line
DEFENCE
shares8 views
DEFENCE
shares8 views

Turkey held talks with US on possible Fed swap line

Panos - Apr 13, 2020

Turkey has held talks with the United States about possibly securing a swap line from the U.S. Federal Reserve and has discussed other funding options to mitigate…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.

Recent Comments