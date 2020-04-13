LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

Coronavirus Greece – 33 new cases, 5 deaths on Sunday

13 April 2020
1 Views

Thirty-three new cases of coronavirus and five deaths were reported in Greece on Sunday, bringing the number of deaths to 98, according to the official account.

The total number of cases reached 2,114, with 33 new cases of the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 announced on Sunday.

56.9% of cases involve men, 542 (25.6%) are considered to be related to travel from abroad and 819 (38.7%) are related to an already known case.

76 patients are being treated intubated. Their average age is 68 years old, 15 (19.7%) are women and the rest are men. 80.3% have an underlying disease or are over 70 years old.

You may be interested

Generally fair weather on Monday
GREECE
shares7 views
GREECE
shares7 views

Generally fair weather on Monday

Panos - Apr 13, 2020

Generally fair weather on Monday, overcast mostly at higher elecvations where rain is expected midday on. In the west, low…

Telegraph: When coronavirus ends, Greece is the first spot to visit
GREECE
shares105 views
GREECE
shares105 views

Telegraph: When coronavirus ends, Greece is the first spot to visit

Panos - Apr 09, 2020

Telegraph’s digital traveller writer Oliver Smith says Greece will be his first holiday destination after the coronavirus crisis ends. In…

The Biggest Financial Contributors To The WHO
GREECE
shares90 views
GREECE
shares90 views

The Biggest Financial Contributors To The WHO

Panos - Apr 09, 2020

As the slow initial U.S. response to the COVID-19 pandemic comes under increasing scrutiny, President Trump has denied any responsibility…

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

Latest Posts

Posts
All
Generally fair weather on Monday
GREECE
shares7 views
GREECE
shares7 views

Generally fair weather on Monday

Panos - Apr 13, 2020

Generally fair weather on Monday, overcast mostly at higher elecvations where rain is expected midday on. In the west, low visibility early in the morning and at…

Telegraph: When coronavirus ends, Greece is the first spot to visit
GREECE
shares105 views
GREECE
shares105 views

Telegraph: When coronavirus ends, Greece is the first spot to visit

Panos - Apr 09, 2020

Telegraph’s digital traveller writer Oliver Smith says Greece will be his first holiday destination after the coronavirus crisis ends. In a piece titled “The first country I’ll…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.
Generally fair weather on Monday
GREECE
shares7 views
GREECE
shares7 views

Generally fair weather on Monday

Panos - Apr 13, 2020

Generally fair weather on Monday, overcast mostly at higher elecvations where rain is expected midday on. In the west, low visibility early in the morning and at…

Telegraph: When coronavirus ends, Greece is the first spot to visit
GREECE
shares105 views
GREECE
shares105 views

Telegraph: When coronavirus ends, Greece is the first spot to visit

Panos - Apr 09, 2020

Telegraph’s digital traveller writer Oliver Smith says Greece will be his first holiday destination after the coronavirus crisis ends. In a piece titled “The first country I’ll…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.

Recent Comments