Weather forecast: Mostly fair
Mostly fair weather and northerly winds are forecast for Thursday.
Wind velocity will reach 7 on the Beaufort scale. Mostly fair in the northern and western parts of the country with temperatures ranging from 03C to 22C. Scattered clouds in the eastern parts with temperatures between 03C and 18C. Partly cloudy in the morning and gradually fair over the Aegean islands and Crete, 11C-18C. Scattered clouds in Athens, 08C-16C. Fair in Thessaloniki, 07C-20C.
