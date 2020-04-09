Coronavirus Greece: 52 new cases, 1884 cases in total, 2 new deaths
The Health Ministry’s coronavirus spokesman and infectious diseases professor Sotiris Tsiodras announced on Wednesday evening 52 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Greece in the last 24 hours and 2 new deaths.
The Covid-19 infections total in Greece stands at 1,884. Of these, 509 infections relate to traveling abroad and 708 relate to infectees in domestic territory.
Deaths total 83 since the start of the outbreak, of whom 87 pct had underlying health issues and their average age was 70 or over.
Some 84 patients are being treated in Intensive Care Units. The average age of these patients is 67 years, 20 pct are women and a 77 pct have underlying issues.
