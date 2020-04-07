Weather forecast: Rain, strong winds

Wind velocity will reach 10 on the Beaufort scale. Rainfall in the mountainous areas of northern Greece with temperatures ranging from 07C to 13C. Clouds and scattered rain in the afternoon and in the evening in the western parts and temperatures between 08C and 15C. Rainstorms in eastern Greece, temperatures will range between 09C and 13C. Clouds and rain over the Aegean islands and Crete, 12C-16C. Clouds, rain in Athens, 09C-13C. Clouds and rain in Thessaloniki, 07C-13C.