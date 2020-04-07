LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

Coronavirus deaths 81 in Greece after two pass away

7 April 2020
The death toll from coronavirus in Greece has reached 81, after a 42-year-old man from Portaria, Halkidiki, who was being treated for heart problems at the ICU of AHEPA hospital and an 84-year-old woman who was being treated at Evangelismos, passed away.

The unfortunate 42-year-old was reportedly obese and suffering from sickle cell anaemia.

 

