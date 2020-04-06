Weather forecast: Rain, strong winds
Rainstorms and strong winds from variable directions are forecast for Monday.
Wind velocity will reach 8 on the Beaufort scale. Rainfall in the mountainous areas of northern Greece with temperatures ranging from 01C to 10C. Clouds and heavy rainfall in the afternoon and in the evening in the western parts and temperatures between 04C and 14C. Rainstorms in eastern Greece, temperatures will range between 03C and 13C. Clouds and rain over the Aegean islands and Crete, 10C-16C. Rainstorms in Athens, 07C-12C. Clouds and rain in Thessaloniki, 06C-10C.
