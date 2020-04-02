COVID-19 Greece: 50 dead, 101 new cases, 1.415 total, 90 intubated
The death toll from coronavirus in Greece has risen to 50, according to the Infectious Disease Professor and Health Ministry spokesman Dr. Sotiris Tsiodras. The cases in our country are 1.415.
Dr. Tsiodras informed that 81 new cases of coronavirus and an additional 20 people aboard the Eleftherios Venizelos were confirmed, a total of 101 in 24 hours.
Of the 50 dead, 38 are men and 12 are women. Their mean age was 72 years, while 94% had some underlying disease or old age.
A total of 90 patients are intubated, and six have left ICU in the last 24 hours.
