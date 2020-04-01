LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

Weather forecast: Mostly fair

1 April 2020
Mostly fair weather and winds from variable directions is forecast for Wednesday.

Wind velocity will reach 6 on the Beaufort scale. Mostly fair in the northern parts of the country with temperatures ranging from 06C to 18C. Mostly fair in the morning but gradually clouds will gather that will bring scattered showers in the afternoon in the western and in the eastern parts of the country with temperatures between 06C and 18C. Scattered showers in the afternoon over the Aegean islands and Crete, 10C-18C. Scattered clouds in Athens, 08C-18C. Mostly fair in Thessaloniki, 07C-17C.

