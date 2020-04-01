Greek study: Hope that summer heat may block Covid-19

While the data so far has been conflicting about the impact of temperature on the spread of coronavirus, a new Greek study appears to indicate that transmission of the virus in countries with high temperatures is lower, ANA reports.

The study is being conducted by the Pulmonary Clinic of the University of Thessaly, with pulmonologist Prof. Konstantinos Gourgoulianis as coordinator and Dr. Ourania Kotsiou as a lead researcher, in collaboration with the Metsovo Center for Interdisciplinary Research of the National Technical University of Athens and the Department of Business Administration of the University of Patras.

“We found a clear impact of temperature on the rate of disease spread, as countries with lower temperatures and particularly with average temperatures of 0-18 ° C have a faster rate of new cases of COVID-19 per day, and a higher total number of confirmed cases compared to countries with higher average temperatures,” Gourgoulianis told.