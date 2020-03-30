LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

Weather forecast: Mostly fair

30 March 2020
Mostly fair weather and northerly winds is forecast for Monday.

Wind velocity will reach 7 on the Beaufort scale. Scattered clouds in the northern parts of the country with temperatures ranging from 02C to 19C. Mostly fair in the western and eastern parts with temperatures between 03C and 20C. Mostly fair over the Aegean islands, 08C-18C. Sunny in Athens, 06C-19C; the same for Thessaloniki, 05C-19C

