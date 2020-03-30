LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

The most productive age groups in Greece are hit by Covid-19, data reveals

30 March 2020
The most productive age groups in Greece seem to be infected the most by the coronavirus, according to official data.

As the revised report published by the Hellenic National Public Health Organization (EODY) revealed, people between the ages of 40 and 64 are more likely to become targets of the new virus at 47.2%, as well as the age group of 18 to 40 at 26.8%.

A promising note is that the the elderly, who are most at risk from complications, that is, people aged 65 and over, are infected at 23% and ideally this rate should be below 10% to zero.

Children between the ages of 0 and 17 who are considered as the highest transmitters of the virus are only 2.9% infected. However, this age group is is the least frequently screened for coronavirus compared to the rest of the age groups.

