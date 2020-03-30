Over 1.7 million masks land in Greece from China
More than 1.7 million surgical masks are among the necessary medical supplies from China that landed in Greece at dawn.
Other vital material included in the cargo are uniforms and face shields, all of which were donated by the Onassis Foundation and Greek Shipowners. It is the largest donation of health care supplies from Greece to date.
In the coming days, at least three more flights with medical supplies are expected to be leased by donors.
The cost of supplying and shipping the material to Greece is mainly covered by donations from foundations and companies.
You may be interested
The coronavirus financial measures announcedPanos - Mar 30, 2020
The measures to mitigate the effects on the Greek economy from the coronavirus are being made by the Ministers of…
Man, 56, is 40th coronavirus victim in GreecePanos - Mar 30, 2020
A 56-year-old man from Kastoria became the 40th victim from coronavirus in Greece as he died on Monday morning. The…
Weather forecast: Mostly fairPanos - Mar 30, 2020
Mostly fair weather and northerly winds is forecast for Monday. Wind velocity will reach 7 on the Beaufort scale. Scattered…
Leave a Comment