Man, 56, is 40th coronavirus victim in Greece
A 56-year-old man from Kastoria became the 40th victim from coronavirus in Greece as he died on Monday morning.
The unfortunate 56-year-old was hospitalised for a week at the Hippocrates Hospital in Thessaloniki.
