Coronavirus Greece: 43 dead, 56 new cases, 1.212 in total
The dead from the coronavirus in Greece has reached 43 as confirmed by the official announcement of Sotiris Tsiodras on Monday afternoon.
Five citizens have died in the last 24 hours.
The average age of the deceased was 71 years.
Confirmed cases in Greece are now at 1.212, as 56 more were announced today.
A total of 72 people are intubated in the ICUs, 14 of which are women.
You may be interested
Greek government plans to inject a total of 10bn euros into economy amid coronavirus pandemicPanos - Mar 30, 2020
The Greek government plans to mitigate the devastating effects of the coronavirus pandemic on the Greek economy by injecting huge…
The most productive age groups in Greece are hit by Covid-19, data revealsPanos - Mar 30, 2020
The most productive age groups in Greece seem to be infected the most by the coronavirus, according to official data.…
Greeks partying in balconies amid coronavirus isolationPanos - Mar 30, 2020
Greeks are renowned for their proclivity to partying. So, amid the coronavirus lockdown it was always going to be difficult…
Leave a Comment