Tourism Ministry: First group of hotels to operate by exception across Greece

24 March 2020
The Greek Ministry of Tourism has announced that hotels that remain open year-round must suspend operation to protect staff from the coronavirus pandemic from 11 pm today (March 23) through to April 30.

The only exceptions will be three hotels in Athens, three in Thessaloniki and one per capital of each region, it was noted.

For hotels with a minimum of 10% occupancy at the time of the decision’s publication, the regulation applies from 26.3.2020 at 12:00 and lasts until 30.4.2020 at 12:00.

Furthermore, specific hotels and accommodation facilities may be excluded from the ban in order to offer accommodation to armed forces, security forces, medical, nursing or the healthcare personnel, education staff, EU officials, impacted individuals, asylum seekers or refugees, and students.

