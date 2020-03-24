LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

Mandatory 14-day quarantine for passengers from abroad in effect from Friday noon

24 March 2020
A mandatory 14-day quarantine for those coming to Greece by plane from abroad will apply from noon on Friday, March 20 for all people that arrive in Greece by air.

The measure was imposed by Deputy Citizen Protection and Crisis Management Minister Nikos Hardalias for the containment of the spread of coronavirus.

Police will check on passengers to ensure they are observing the home quarantine rules, either through on-the-spot inspections or through frequent calls to their land line at home.

These will begin once an Act of Legislative Content outlining the above measures is issued by the citizen protection ministry, while according to sources, those that infringe the measures will face charges, along with a 5,000-euro fine.

According to the Greek police plan for enforcing measures to restrict people’s movements, policemen will begin patrols with loudspeakers informing the citizens that gatherings of over 10 people are forbidden.

On Thursday night, a meeting was held at the Athens International Airport, chaired by Hardalias, during which the measures already in effect due to the coronavirus were examined.

Leaflets in four languages (English, French, Greek and German) with instructions and advice from the National Public Health Organisation were distributed at Athens International Airport.

Regarding patrols with loudspeakers in the streets, the police officers will urge those that violate the restrictions to abide by the rules. The message will be in Greek and in English and probably also in Arabic, for the migrants living in Athens.

Violation of the measure banning gatherings of over 10 people carries a 1,000-euro fine for each person.

Baby born to Greek coronavirus-infected mother tests negative for the virus
GREECE
shares8 views
GREECE
shares8 views

Baby born to Greek coronavirus-infected mother tests negative for the virus

Panos - Mar 24, 2020

Greece's second baby to be born to a coronavirus-infected mother has tested negative to the virus, doctors said on Monday…

Heavy rains expected as of Wed., in turn of weather
GREECE
shares9 views
GREECE
shares9 views

Heavy rains expected as of Wed., in turn of weather

Panos - Mar 24, 2020

The coming week is expected to be rainy, first in northern Greece and gradually throughout Greece, the National Observatory of…

Coronavirus: 71 new cases in Greece – 695 in total
GREECE
shares25 views
GREECE
shares25 views

Coronavirus: 71 new cases in Greece – 695 in total

makis - Mar 23, 2020

The Greek Health Minister Vassilis Kikilias referred to the measures already taken by the ministry, noting that more than 30…

Eerie scene of spider webs across large areas in Aitoliko, western Greece
GREECE
shares17864 views
shares17864 views

Eerie scene of spider webs across large areas in Aitoliko, western Greece

makis - Sep 18, 2018
Greece-Turkey-Germany discuss refugee crisis on Thursday
POLITICS
shares13185 views
shares13185 views

Greece-Turkey-Germany discuss refugee crisis on Thursday

makis - Feb 17, 2016
Hellenic Army to receive 70 OH-58D Kiowa Warrior armed reconnaissance helicopters from the US Army
DEFENCE
shares12864 views1
shares12864 views1

Hellenic Army to receive 70 OH-58D Kiowa Warrior armed reconnaissance helicopters from the US Army

Panos - Dec 21, 2017
Greek anarchists fighting ISIS in Kurdish areas in Syria
WORLD
shares11932 views
shares11932 views

Greek anarchists fighting ISIS in Kurdish areas in Syria

makis - May 25, 2017
Doda tries to claim half of Athina Onassis’s wealth, report says
GREECE
shares11278 views
shares11278 views

Doda tries to claim half of Athina Onassis’s wealth, report says

Panos - Aug 30, 2016

 

