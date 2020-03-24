LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

Heavy rains expected as of Wed., in turn of weather

24 March 2020
The coming week is expected to be rainy, first in northern Greece and gradually throughout Greece, the National Observatory of Athens’s meteo.gr service said on Sunday.

Already overcast in most areas of Greece on Sunday, the service said that within the next 24 hours cloud cover will become denser and bring rain and local storms.

Κορονοϊός: Ο χάρτης της πανδημίας στην Ελλάδα – Αυτές είναι οι περιοχές που έχουν πληγεί

As of Wednesday, however, low barometric pressure is expected to lead to heavy rain, weather expected to last to the end of the week.

In terms of pollution, the service said that there was a drop between March 11 (when schools and universities shut down) and March 18, compared to the same period in 2019. Specifically, nitrogen dioxide (NO2) dropped by 11.4 pct and suspended particulate matter receded by 6.1 pct. For the three-day period of March 16-18 in particular, the drop was 48.5 pct (NO2) compared to the same period in 2019 and 48.8 pct. (particulates), respectively. This is a result of the restriction measures due to the coronavirus pandemic, but long-term results are unknown, Natural Environment Secretary General Constantine Aravossis told meteo.gr on Saturday.

