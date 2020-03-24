Baby born to Greek coronavirus-infected mother tests negative for the virus
Greece’s second baby to be born to a coronavirus-infected mother has tested negative to the virus, doctors said on Monday evening.
Doctors said the infant boy is in sound health and so is the mother, 31, who was transferred to a negative pressure chamber. The baby, weighing 3.450 grams, was transferred to the neonatal unit for follow-up checks.
The first baby was delivered on Thursday, also at Attikon and by caesarean.
