LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

Weather forecast: Mostly fair

23 March 2020
1 Views

Mostly fair weather and northerly winds is forecast for Monday.

Wind velocity will reach 7 on the Beaufort scale. Scattered clouds in the northern parts of the country with temperatures ranging from 02C to 19C. Mostly fair in the western and eastern parts with temperatures between 03C and 20C. Mostly fair over the Aegean islands, 08C-18C. Sunny in Athens, 06C-19C; the same for Thessaloniki, 05C-19C

You may be interested

French pharmaceutical company said drug could treat COVID-19 patients after promising test results
HEALTH
shares79 views
HEALTH
shares79 views

French pharmaceutical company said drug could treat COVID-19 patients after promising test results

Panos - Mar 19, 2020

A leading French pharmaceutical company said it could potentially treat 300,000 COVID-19 patients with the anti-malarial drug Plaquenil after what…

ECB announces 750 bln Euro pandemic emergency purchase program
FINANCE
shares107 views
FINANCE
shares107 views

ECB announces 750 bln Euro pandemic emergency purchase program

Panos - Mar 19, 2020

“Extraordinary times require extraordinary action. There are no limits to our commitment to the Euro. We are determined to use…

US Virus Plan anticipates 18-month pandemic and widespread shortages
WORLD
shares108 views
WORLD
shares108 views

US Virus Plan anticipates 18-month pandemic and widespread shortages

Panos - Mar 19, 2020

A federal government plan to combat the coronavirus warned policymakers last week that a pandemic “will last 18 months or…

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

1
Eerie scene of spider webs across large areas in Aitoliko, western Greece
GREECE
shares17841 views
shares17841 views

Eerie scene of spider webs across large areas in Aitoliko, western Greece

makis - Sep 18, 2018
2
Greece-Turkey-Germany discuss refugee crisis on Thursday
POLITICS
shares13172 views
shares13172 views

Greece-Turkey-Germany discuss refugee crisis on Thursday

makis - Feb 17, 2016
3
Hellenic Army to receive 70 OH-58D Kiowa Warrior armed reconnaissance helicopters from the US Army
DEFENCE
shares12862 views1
shares12862 views1

Hellenic Army to receive 70 OH-58D Kiowa Warrior armed reconnaissance helicopters from the US Army

Panos - Dec 21, 2017
4
Greek anarchists fighting ISIS in Kurdish areas in Syria
WORLD
shares11931 views
shares11931 views

Greek anarchists fighting ISIS in Kurdish areas in Syria

makis - May 25, 2017
5
Doda tries to claim half of Athina Onassis’s wealth, report says
GREECE
shares11270 views
shares11270 views

Doda tries to claim half of Athina Onassis’s wealth, report says

Panos - Aug 30, 2016

 

Latest Posts

Posts
All
French pharmaceutical company said drug could treat COVID-19 patients after promising test results
HEALTH
shares79 views
HEALTH
shares79 views

French pharmaceutical company said drug could treat COVID-19 patients after promising test results

Panos - Mar 19, 2020

A leading French pharmaceutical company said it could potentially treat 300,000 COVID-19 patients with the anti-malarial drug Plaquenil after what it described as “promising” test results. Sanofi…

ECB announces 750 bln Euro pandemic emergency purchase program
FINANCE
shares107 views
FINANCE
shares107 views

ECB announces 750 bln Euro pandemic emergency purchase program

Panos - Mar 19, 2020

“Extraordinary times require extraordinary action. There are no limits to our commitment to the Euro. We are determined to use the full potential of our tools, within…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.
French pharmaceutical company said drug could treat COVID-19 patients after promising test results
HEALTH
shares79 views
HEALTH
shares79 views

French pharmaceutical company said drug could treat COVID-19 patients after promising test results

Panos - Mar 19, 2020

A leading French pharmaceutical company said it could potentially treat 300,000 COVID-19 patients with the anti-malarial drug Plaquenil after what it described as “promising” test results. Sanofi…

ECB announces 750 bln Euro pandemic emergency purchase program
FINANCE
shares107 views
FINANCE
shares107 views

ECB announces 750 bln Euro pandemic emergency purchase program

Panos - Mar 19, 2020

“Extraordinary times require extraordinary action. There are no limits to our commitment to the Euro. We are determined to use the full potential of our tools, within…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.

Recent Comments