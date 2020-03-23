LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

Coronavirus – Death toll at 17 in Greece

23 March 2020
1 Views

The number of coronavirus fatalities in Greece has reached, after a 78-year-old man died in the morning on Monday at Sotiria Hospital where he was being hospitalised.

The man was reportedly suffering from underlying health conditions. Earlier it had been reported that a 64-year-old man who had been hospitalised at Patras University Hospital was the 16th death of the deadly virus.

The 64-year-old was originally from West Achaia and information from thebest.gr says he did not suffer from underlying diseases.

You may be interested

Facebook downgrades video streaming quality in Europe due to coronavirus
GREECE
shares0 views
GREECE
shares0 views

Facebook downgrades video streaming quality in Europe due to coronavirus

Panos - Mar 23, 2020

Facebook will downgrade video streaming quality both on its own platform and that of its European affiliate Instagram, in response…

Active gov.gr portal to further cut down on physical visits to state services, provide digital signing options online
GREECE
shares11 views
GREECE
shares11 views

Active gov.gr portal to further cut down on physical visits to state services, provide digital signing options online

Panos - Mar 23, 2020

The government’s unified digital portal, gov.gr, was activated on Saturday by the Digital Administration Ministry to help citizens carry out…

Coronavirus curfew in effect since 6am
GREECE
shares1 views
GREECE
shares1 views

Coronavirus curfew in effect since 6am

Panos - Mar 23, 2020

The nationwide curfew announced by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Sunday has taken effect since 6am on Monday in an…

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

1
Eerie scene of spider webs across large areas in Aitoliko, western Greece
GREECE
shares17841 views
shares17841 views

Eerie scene of spider webs across large areas in Aitoliko, western Greece

makis - Sep 18, 2018
2
Greece-Turkey-Germany discuss refugee crisis on Thursday
POLITICS
shares13172 views
shares13172 views

Greece-Turkey-Germany discuss refugee crisis on Thursday

makis - Feb 17, 2016
3
Hellenic Army to receive 70 OH-58D Kiowa Warrior armed reconnaissance helicopters from the US Army
DEFENCE
shares12862 views1
shares12862 views1

Hellenic Army to receive 70 OH-58D Kiowa Warrior armed reconnaissance helicopters from the US Army

Panos - Dec 21, 2017
4
Greek anarchists fighting ISIS in Kurdish areas in Syria
WORLD
shares11931 views
shares11931 views

Greek anarchists fighting ISIS in Kurdish areas in Syria

makis - May 25, 2017
5
Doda tries to claim half of Athina Onassis’s wealth, report says
GREECE
shares11270 views
shares11270 views

Doda tries to claim half of Athina Onassis’s wealth, report says

Panos - Aug 30, 2016

 

Latest Posts

Posts
All
Facebook downgrades video streaming quality in Europe due to coronavirus
GREECE
shares0 views
GREECE
shares0 views

Facebook downgrades video streaming quality in Europe due to coronavirus

Panos - Mar 23, 2020

Facebook will downgrade video streaming quality both on its own platform and that of its European affiliate Instagram, in response to a request by the European Commission…

Active gov.gr portal to further cut down on physical visits to state services, provide digital signing options online
GREECE
shares11 views
GREECE
shares11 views

Active gov.gr portal to further cut down on physical visits to state services, provide digital signing options online

Panos - Mar 23, 2020

The government’s unified digital portal, gov.gr, was activated on Saturday by the Digital Administration Ministry to help citizens carry out official transactions without having to visit a…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.
Facebook downgrades video streaming quality in Europe due to coronavirus
GREECE
shares0 views
GREECE
shares0 views

Facebook downgrades video streaming quality in Europe due to coronavirus

Panos - Mar 23, 2020

Facebook will downgrade video streaming quality both on its own platform and that of its European affiliate Instagram, in response to a request by the European Commission…

Active gov.gr portal to further cut down on physical visits to state services, provide digital signing options online
GREECE
shares11 views
GREECE
shares11 views

Active gov.gr portal to further cut down on physical visits to state services, provide digital signing options online

Panos - Mar 23, 2020

The government’s unified digital portal, gov.gr, was activated on Saturday by the Digital Administration Ministry to help citizens carry out official transactions without having to visit a…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.

Recent Comments