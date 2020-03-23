LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

Coronavirus curfew in effect since 6am

23 March 2020
1 Views

The nationwide curfew announced by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Sunday has taken effect since 6am on Monday in an effort to limit the spread of coronavirus in Greece.

Early in the morning police, municipal police, and port authorities across the country are conducting checks to see if citizens are complying with the new measure. Most of the drivers and pedestrians had handwritten passes regarding their movement, as seen in the following videos.

A check point has been set up by police on Kifissos Avenue at the Kaliftaki Bridge, resulting in traffic congestion, which began just before 7:30 am from the New Philadelphia area.

As Deputy Secretary of State for Citizen Protection Lefteris Economou announced Sunday afternoon, surveillance over the implementation of the traffic ban measure would also be carried out with the use of drones and helicopters.

You may be interested

Weather forecast: Mostly fair
GREECE
shares8 views
GREECE
shares8 views

Weather forecast: Mostly fair

Panos - Mar 23, 2020

Mostly fair weather and northerly winds is forecast for Monday. Wind velocity will reach 7 on the Beaufort scale. Scattered…

French pharmaceutical company said drug could treat COVID-19 patients after promising test results
HEALTH
shares79 views
HEALTH
shares79 views

French pharmaceutical company said drug could treat COVID-19 patients after promising test results

Panos - Mar 19, 2020

A leading French pharmaceutical company said it could potentially treat 300,000 COVID-19 patients with the anti-malarial drug Plaquenil after what…

ECB announces 750 bln Euro pandemic emergency purchase program
FINANCE
shares107 views
FINANCE
shares107 views

ECB announces 750 bln Euro pandemic emergency purchase program

Panos - Mar 19, 2020

“Extraordinary times require extraordinary action. There are no limits to our commitment to the Euro. We are determined to use…

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

1
Eerie scene of spider webs across large areas in Aitoliko, western Greece
GREECE
shares17841 views
shares17841 views

Eerie scene of spider webs across large areas in Aitoliko, western Greece

makis - Sep 18, 2018
2
Greece-Turkey-Germany discuss refugee crisis on Thursday
POLITICS
shares13172 views
shares13172 views

Greece-Turkey-Germany discuss refugee crisis on Thursday

makis - Feb 17, 2016
3
Hellenic Army to receive 70 OH-58D Kiowa Warrior armed reconnaissance helicopters from the US Army
DEFENCE
shares12862 views1
shares12862 views1

Hellenic Army to receive 70 OH-58D Kiowa Warrior armed reconnaissance helicopters from the US Army

Panos - Dec 21, 2017
4
Greek anarchists fighting ISIS in Kurdish areas in Syria
WORLD
shares11931 views
shares11931 views

Greek anarchists fighting ISIS in Kurdish areas in Syria

makis - May 25, 2017
5
Doda tries to claim half of Athina Onassis’s wealth, report says
GREECE
shares11270 views
shares11270 views

Doda tries to claim half of Athina Onassis’s wealth, report says

Panos - Aug 30, 2016

 

Latest Posts

Posts
All
Weather forecast: Mostly fair
GREECE
shares8 views
GREECE
shares8 views

Weather forecast: Mostly fair

Panos - Mar 23, 2020

Mostly fair weather and northerly winds is forecast for Monday. Wind velocity will reach 7 on the Beaufort scale. Scattered clouds in the northern parts of the…

French pharmaceutical company said drug could treat COVID-19 patients after promising test results
HEALTH
shares79 views
HEALTH
shares79 views

French pharmaceutical company said drug could treat COVID-19 patients after promising test results

Panos - Mar 19, 2020

A leading French pharmaceutical company said it could potentially treat 300,000 COVID-19 patients with the anti-malarial drug Plaquenil after what it described as “promising” test results. Sanofi…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.
Weather forecast: Mostly fair
GREECE
shares8 views
GREECE
shares8 views

Weather forecast: Mostly fair

Panos - Mar 23, 2020

Mostly fair weather and northerly winds is forecast for Monday. Wind velocity will reach 7 on the Beaufort scale. Scattered clouds in the northern parts of the…

French pharmaceutical company said drug could treat COVID-19 patients after promising test results
HEALTH
shares79 views
HEALTH
shares79 views

French pharmaceutical company said drug could treat COVID-19 patients after promising test results

Panos - Mar 19, 2020

A leading French pharmaceutical company said it could potentially treat 300,000 COVID-19 patients with the anti-malarial drug Plaquenil after what it described as “promising” test results. Sanofi…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.

Recent Comments