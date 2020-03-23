Coronavirus: 71 new cases in Greece – 695 in total

The Greek Health Minister Vassilis Kikilias referred to the measures already taken by the ministry, noting that more than 30 hospital readiness exercises have been carried out since January, while doctors and nurses have been recruited for laboratories, hospitals and tracking units.

Also, many beds in hospitals have been converted to Intensive Care Units. At the same time, he thanked Mr. Tsiodras and his team, stressing that all the data are taken into account by specialist infectious epidemiologists.

“We are taking all necessary measures to protect the citizens, and even much earlier than other countries”, he said. As he stated, the ICU beds for the coronavirus are 2.058 in total and he stressed that everything needed to be done will be done.

For his part, Sotiris Tsiodras announced 71 new cases in the country, with the number reaching 695 in total.

The head epidemiologist of the Ministry of Health said that 114 people were hospitalized, of whom 35 were intubated in ICUs.

The average age of those intubated is 68-years-old and there is only one woman among them.

74% of those treated in ICUs have chronic underlying diseases.

Of the total 695 cases, 56% are male, 75% are 18 to 64-years-old and 21% are older than 65-years-old.

Of the 17 dead, 14 are men and three are women. Their average age is 76-years-old.

29 people have been discharged.