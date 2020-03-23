LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

Active gov.gr portal to further cut down on physical visits to state services, provide digital signing options online

23 March 2020
The government’s unified digital portal, gov.gr, was activated on Saturday by the Digital Administration Ministry to help citizens carry out official transactions without having to visit a Citizen Service Center (KEP) or police department.

The platform will include transactions for 503 public administration services, while it will keep adding new services.

In addition, gov.gr will allow citizens to digitally sign governments and authorizations to others, with an option of sending them directly to the requesting authority.

Using the platform will facilitate transactions during the restrictive measures for the coronavirus pandemic and speed up the country’s digitization, the ministry said.

The system will presently check identification through the Taxisnet tax system portal and the documents produced will be acceptable by all public administration departments, it added.

