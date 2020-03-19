Weather forecast: Mostly fair
Mostly fair weather and northerly winds are forecast for Thursday.
Wind velocity will reach 7 on the Beaufort scale. Partly cloudy in the northern parts of the country with temperatures ranging from -03C to 15C. Mostly fair in the western and eastern parts with temperatures between 02C and 15C. Scattered clouds over the Aegean islands and Crete, 09C-14C. Cloudy in Athens, 04C-14C. Mostly fair in Thessaloniki, 04C-14C.
