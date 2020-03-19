LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

US Virus Plan anticipates 18-month pandemic and widespread shortages

19 March 2020
5 Views

A federal government plan to combat the coronavirus warned policymakers last week that a pandemic “will last 18 months or longer” and could include “multiple waves,” resulting in widespread shortages that would strain consumers and the nation’s health care system.

The 100-page plan, dated Friday, the same day President Donald Trump declared a national emergency, laid out a grim prognosis for the spread of the virus and outlined a response that would activate agencies across the government and potentially employ special presidential powers to mobilize the private sector.

Among the “additional key federal decisions” listed among the options for Trump was invoking the Defense Production Act of 1950, a Korean War-era law that authorizes a president to take extraordinary action to force American industry to ramp up production of critical equipment and supplies such as ventilators, respirators and protective gear for health care workers.

“Shortages of products may occur, impacting health care, emergency services, and other elements of critical infrastructure,” the plan warned. “This includes potentially critical shortages of diagnostics, medical supplies (including PPE and pharmaceuticals), and staffing in some locations.” PPE refers to personal protective equipment.

Source: The New York Times

You may be interested

Eurovision 2020 cancelled due to coronavirus
GREECE
shares20 views
GREECE
shares20 views

Eurovision 2020 cancelled due to coronavirus

Panos - Mar 19, 2020

The organisers of the Eurovision song contest announced the event had been cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak. The official…

Mass exodus from Athens raises concerns about Coronavirus spread
GREECE
shares10 views
GREECE
shares10 views

Mass exodus from Athens raises concerns about Coronavirus spread

Panos - Mar 19, 2020

Thousands of Athenians have left the Greek capital for the countryside, their second homes in nearby resorts, villages and the…

Coronavirus – 31 new cases in Greece
GREECE
shares13 views
GREECE
shares13 views

Coronavirus – 31 new cases in Greece

Panos - Mar 19, 2020

The latest numbers of the coronavirus count in Greece revealed there were 31 new confirmed cases in the past day,…

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

1
Eerie scene of spider webs across large areas in Aitoliko, western Greece
GREECE
shares17751 views
shares17751 views

Eerie scene of spider webs across large areas in Aitoliko, western Greece

makis - Sep 18, 2018
2
Greece-Turkey-Germany discuss refugee crisis on Thursday
POLITICS
shares13147 views
shares13147 views

Greece-Turkey-Germany discuss refugee crisis on Thursday

makis - Feb 17, 2016
3
Hellenic Army to receive 70 OH-58D Kiowa Warrior armed reconnaissance helicopters from the US Army
DEFENCE
shares12845 views1
shares12845 views1

Hellenic Army to receive 70 OH-58D Kiowa Warrior armed reconnaissance helicopters from the US Army

Panos - Dec 21, 2017
4
Greek anarchists fighting ISIS in Kurdish areas in Syria
WORLD
shares11915 views
shares11915 views

Greek anarchists fighting ISIS in Kurdish areas in Syria

makis - May 25, 2017
5
Doda tries to claim half of Athina Onassis’s wealth, report says
GREECE
shares11216 views
shares11216 views

Doda tries to claim half of Athina Onassis’s wealth, report says

Panos - Aug 30, 2016

 

Latest Posts

Posts
All
Eurovision 2020 cancelled due to coronavirus
GREECE
shares20 views
GREECE
shares20 views

Eurovision 2020 cancelled due to coronavirus

Panos - Mar 19, 2020

The organisers of the Eurovision song contest announced the event had been cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak. The official statement reads: It is with deep regret…

Mass exodus from Athens raises concerns about Coronavirus spread
GREECE
shares10 views
GREECE
shares10 views

Mass exodus from Athens raises concerns about Coronavirus spread

Panos - Mar 19, 2020

Thousands of Athenians have left the Greek capital for the countryside, their second homes in nearby resorts, villages and the Aegean islands as Greece shuts down to…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.
Eurovision 2020 cancelled due to coronavirus
GREECE
shares20 views
GREECE
shares20 views

Eurovision 2020 cancelled due to coronavirus

Panos - Mar 19, 2020

The organisers of the Eurovision song contest announced the event had been cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak. The official statement reads: It is with deep regret…

Mass exodus from Athens raises concerns about Coronavirus spread
GREECE
shares10 views
GREECE
shares10 views

Mass exodus from Athens raises concerns about Coronavirus spread

Panos - Mar 19, 2020

Thousands of Athenians have left the Greek capital for the countryside, their second homes in nearby resorts, villages and the Aegean islands as Greece shuts down to…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.

Recent Comments