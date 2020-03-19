French pharmaceutical company said drug could treat COVID-19 patients after promising test results
A leading French pharmaceutical company said it could potentially treat 300,000 COVID-19 patients with the anti-malarial drug Plaquenil after what it described as “promising” test results.
Sanofi said it was ready to offer France millions of doses of Plaquenil, a spokesperson for the laboratory told AFP, adding that the group was ready to work with French health authorities “to confirm these results.”
The study on 24 patients with coronavirus using Plaquenil, a hydroxychloroquine molecule, which has also been used for decades for the treatment of autoimmune diseases like lupus or rheumatoid arthritis.
Six days after the start of taking Plaquenil, the virus had disappeared in three-quarters of those treated, said Professor Didier Raoult, who is director of the Institut Hospitalo-Universitaire de Marseille.
The French government said the clinical trials were “promising” and would be extended to more patients.
source: arabnews.com
You may be interested
ECB announces 750 bln Euro pandemic emergency purchase programPanos - Mar 19, 2020
“Extraordinary times require extraordinary action. There are no limits to our commitment to the Euro. We are determined to use…
US Virus Plan anticipates 18-month pandemic and widespread shortagesPanos - Mar 19, 2020
A federal government plan to combat the coronavirus warned policymakers last week that a pandemic “will last 18 months or…
Eurovision 2020 cancelled due to coronavirusPanos - Mar 19, 2020
The organisers of the Eurovision song contest announced the event had been cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak. The official…
Leave a Comment