Coronavirus – 31 new cases in Greece
The latest numbers of the coronavirus count in Greece revealed there were 31 new confirmed cases in the past day, bringing the total to 418, as the Health Ministry spokesperson Sotiris Tsiodras informed reporters during the daily briefing.
He added that more than 6,000 samples have been tested, and 13 people are on life support systems, while the origin of 64 cases has not been identified.
Mr. Tsiodras said that most cases are found in Athens, while the median age of intubated patients is about 70 years and they are hospitalised in Athens, Thessaloniki and Patras. A
Mr Tsiodras urged all people to continue to take all the necessary safety measures.
