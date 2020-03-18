LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

Weather forecast: Mostly fair

18 March 2020
1 Views

Mostly fair weather and northerly winds are forecast for Wednesday.

Wind velocity will reach 8 on the Beaufort scale. Mostly fair in the northern and western parts of the country with temperatures ranging from -01C to 17C. Scattered clouds in the eastern parts with temperatures between 0C and 15C. Partly cloudy over the Aegean islands and Crete, 08C-16C. Mostly fair in Athens, 06C-13C; the same for Thessaloniki, 03C-14C.

You may be interested

Mitsotakis: We are at war with an invisible and insidious enemy
POLITICS
shares25 views
POLITICS
shares25 views

Mitsotakis: We are at war with an invisible and insidious enemy

makis - Mar 17, 2020

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said the country was at war with an “invisible and insidious enemy” in a message to…

Ghostly atmosphere in empty Athens streets amid coronavirus pandemic
GREECE
shares46 views
GREECE
shares46 views

Ghostly atmosphere in empty Athens streets amid coronavirus pandemic

Panos - Mar 17, 2020

If you happened to take a stroll to the centre of Athens and expected to experience the normally bustling streets…

Spanish team of researchers has sequenced entire genome from COVID-19 patients
GREECE
shares40 views
GREECE
shares40 views

Spanish team of researchers has sequenced entire genome from COVID-19 patients

Panos - Mar 17, 2020

A the team of scientists from a Valencia research institute has succeeded in sequencing the entire genome of three samples…

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

1
Eerie scene of spider webs across large areas in Aitoliko, western Greece
GREECE
shares17737 views
shares17737 views

Eerie scene of spider webs across large areas in Aitoliko, western Greece

makis - Sep 18, 2018
2
Greece-Turkey-Germany discuss refugee crisis on Thursday
POLITICS
shares13139 views
shares13139 views

Greece-Turkey-Germany discuss refugee crisis on Thursday

makis - Feb 17, 2016
3
Hellenic Army to receive 70 OH-58D Kiowa Warrior armed reconnaissance helicopters from the US Army
DEFENCE
shares12840 views1
shares12840 views1

Hellenic Army to receive 70 OH-58D Kiowa Warrior armed reconnaissance helicopters from the US Army

Panos - Dec 21, 2017
4
Greek anarchists fighting ISIS in Kurdish areas in Syria
WORLD
shares11912 views
shares11912 views

Greek anarchists fighting ISIS in Kurdish areas in Syria

makis - May 25, 2017
5
Doda tries to claim half of Athina Onassis’s wealth, report says
GREECE
shares11203 views
shares11203 views

Doda tries to claim half of Athina Onassis’s wealth, report says

Panos - Aug 30, 2016

 

Latest Posts

Posts
All
Mitsotakis: We are at war with an invisible and insidious enemy
POLITICS
shares25 views
POLITICS
shares25 views

Mitsotakis: We are at war with an invisible and insidious enemy

makis - Mar 17, 2020

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said the country was at war with an “invisible and insidious enemy” in a message to the Greek public on Tuesday afternoon. The…

Ghostly atmosphere in empty Athens streets amid coronavirus pandemic
GREECE
shares46 views
GREECE
shares46 views

Ghostly atmosphere in empty Athens streets amid coronavirus pandemic

Panos - Mar 17, 2020

If you happened to take a stroll to the centre of Athens and expected to experience the normally bustling streets and tourist-packed sites of downtown Athens on a…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.
Mitsotakis: We are at war with an invisible and insidious enemy
POLITICS
shares25 views
POLITICS
shares25 views

Mitsotakis: We are at war with an invisible and insidious enemy

makis - Mar 17, 2020

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said the country was at war with an “invisible and insidious enemy” in a message to the Greek public on Tuesday afternoon. The…

Ghostly atmosphere in empty Athens streets amid coronavirus pandemic
GREECE
shares46 views
GREECE
shares46 views

Ghostly atmosphere in empty Athens streets amid coronavirus pandemic

Panos - Mar 17, 2020

If you happened to take a stroll to the centre of Athens and expected to experience the normally bustling streets and tourist-packed sites of downtown Athens on a…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.

Recent Comments