Weather forecast: Mostly fair
Mostly fair weather and northerly winds are forecast for Wednesday.
Wind velocity will reach 8 on the Beaufort scale. Mostly fair in the northern and western parts of the country with temperatures ranging from -01C to 17C. Scattered clouds in the eastern parts with temperatures between 0C and 15C. Partly cloudy over the Aegean islands and Crete, 08C-16C. Mostly fair in Athens, 06C-13C; the same for Thessaloniki, 03C-14C.
