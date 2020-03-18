LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

U.S President Donald Trump described the coronavirus as the “Chinese virus”

18 March 2020
6 Views

U.S President Donald Trump described the coronavirus as the “Chinese virus” on Twitter on Tuesday, triggering his critics.

The president used the term while addressing critical comments from New York Governor Andrew Cuomo.

“Some are being hit hard by the Chinese Virus, some are being hit practically not at all,” Trump wrote. “New York is a very big ‘hotspot,’ West Virginia has, thus far, zero cases.”

Despite the virus originating in the Chinese city of Wuhan, the capital of Hubei province, the president’s critics have angrily accused him of being racist for using the term “Chinese virus.”

Trump also referred to the “Chinese virus” on Monday night, vowing to keep the airlines from going under as a result of dramatically reduced travel.

“The United States will be powerfully supporting those industries, like Airlines and others, that are particularly affected by the Chinese Virus,” he wrote. “We will be stronger than ever before!”

Chinese Communist Party propaganda has disparaged the term as “racist” and “reckless.”

Source: breitbart.com

You may be interested

NGO Human Rights Watch took money from Saudi businessman after documenting his coercive labor practices
WORLD
shares12 views
WORLD
shares12 views

NGO Human Rights Watch took money from Saudi businessman after documenting his coercive labor practices

Panos - Mar 18, 2020

Human Rights Watch accepted a sizable donation from a Saudi billionaire shortly after its researchers documented labor abuses at one…

Australian researchers say they have found ‘cure’ for Covid-19 virus, want drug trial
GREECE
shares16 views
GREECE
shares16 views

Australian researchers say they have found ‘cure’ for Covid-19 virus, want drug trial

Panos - Mar 18, 2020

A team of Australian researchers say they’ve found a cure for the novel coronavirus and hope to have patients enrolled…

Non-Greek or EU citizens banned entry to Greece
GREECE
shares15 views
GREECE
shares15 views

Non-Greek or EU citizens banned entry to Greece

Panos - Mar 18, 2020

Movement of refugees and migrants hosted at reception camps will be restricted in an effort to contain the spread of…

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

1
Eerie scene of spider webs across large areas in Aitoliko, western Greece
GREECE
shares17740 views
shares17740 views

Eerie scene of spider webs across large areas in Aitoliko, western Greece

makis - Sep 18, 2018
2
Greece-Turkey-Germany discuss refugee crisis on Thursday
POLITICS
shares13140 views
shares13140 views

Greece-Turkey-Germany discuss refugee crisis on Thursday

makis - Feb 17, 2016
3
Hellenic Army to receive 70 OH-58D Kiowa Warrior armed reconnaissance helicopters from the US Army
DEFENCE
shares12841 views1
shares12841 views1

Hellenic Army to receive 70 OH-58D Kiowa Warrior armed reconnaissance helicopters from the US Army

Panos - Dec 21, 2017
4
Greek anarchists fighting ISIS in Kurdish areas in Syria
WORLD
shares11914 views
shares11914 views

Greek anarchists fighting ISIS in Kurdish areas in Syria

makis - May 25, 2017
5
Doda tries to claim half of Athina Onassis’s wealth, report says
GREECE
shares11205 views
shares11205 views

Doda tries to claim half of Athina Onassis’s wealth, report says

Panos - Aug 30, 2016

 

Latest Posts

Posts
All
NGO Human Rights Watch took money from Saudi businessman after documenting his coercive labor practices
WORLD
shares12 views
WORLD
shares12 views

NGO Human Rights Watch took money from Saudi businessman after documenting his coercive labor practices

Panos - Mar 18, 2020

Human Rights Watch accepted a sizable donation from a Saudi billionaire shortly after its researchers documented labor abuses at one of the man’s companies, a potential violation…

Australian researchers say they have found ‘cure’ for Covid-19 virus, want drug trial
GREECE
shares16 views
GREECE
shares16 views

Australian researchers say they have found ‘cure’ for Covid-19 virus, want drug trial

Panos - Mar 18, 2020

A team of Australian researchers say they’ve found a cure for the novel coronavirus and hope to have patients enrolled in a nationwide trial by the end…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.
NGO Human Rights Watch took money from Saudi businessman after documenting his coercive labor practices
WORLD
shares12 views
WORLD
shares12 views

NGO Human Rights Watch took money from Saudi businessman after documenting his coercive labor practices

Panos - Mar 18, 2020

Human Rights Watch accepted a sizable donation from a Saudi billionaire shortly after its researchers documented labor abuses at one of the man’s companies, a potential violation…

Australian researchers say they have found ‘cure’ for Covid-19 virus, want drug trial
GREECE
shares16 views
GREECE
shares16 views

Australian researchers say they have found ‘cure’ for Covid-19 virus, want drug trial

Panos - Mar 18, 2020

A team of Australian researchers say they’ve found a cure for the novel coronavirus and hope to have patients enrolled in a nationwide trial by the end…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.

Recent Comments