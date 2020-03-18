Non-Greek or EU citizens banned entry to Greece
Movement of refugees and migrants hosted at reception camps will be restricted in an effort to contain the spread of the coronavirus, Deputy Citizen Protection Minister Nikos Chardalias announced.
It was one of a few measured aimed to curb the spread of coronavirus, which also include a ban of non-Greeks or EU citizens into the country, effective tomorrow (Wednesday) at 6am.
All foreigners entering Greece will be placed under a compulsory 14-day quarantine. As Mr. Chardalias said “citizens of non-EU countries may not enter our country except for a strictly necessary condition related exclusively to emergency work or family”. “Greeks and foreigners from EU countries can enter the country, but with the strict recommendation that they should be quarantined for 14 days,” he stressed.
