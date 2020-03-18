LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

Coronavirus – Gatherings of over 10 people in public banned in Greece

18 March 2020
Gatherings of more than 10 people in public spaces are banned, according to the new stricter measures announced by the Undersecretary of State for Citizen Protection Nikos Chardalias, in the government’s efforts to contain the the spread of the deadly virus.

Speaking after the Ministry of Health spokesperson Sotiris Tsiodras at the daily coronavirus briefing, Mr. Chardalias announced the measure which would take effect from tomorrow, with those violating the law facing fines of up to 1,000 euros per person and case.

Mr Chardalias pointed out that recreational gatherings in an indoors with the participation of 10 or more people were strongly discouraged.

As for businesses, he said they were obliged to operate via telework, while in businesses where that was not possible, “businesses will operate with the necessary staff in rotation, strictly adhering to the necessary distance between employees.”

