LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

Coronavirus: Complete list of stores open in Greece

18 March 2020
1 Views

The list of stores excluded from the temporary shutdown imposed by the government starting on Wednesday to curb the spread of coronavirus was presented by Undersecretary of Civil Protection Nikos Chardalias.

Based on what Mr Chardalias presented to the business community earlier, the following will remain open:

-All retail stores that cover daily and fixed household need, auch as,

-Supermarkets, grocery stores, butchers, fishmongers’ shops, fruit and vegetable shops, bakeries, confectionery and liquor stores

-Pharmacies, orthopaedics and medical equipment stores, industrial gas shops

-Hearing aid shops and optics stores via phone appointments

-Delivery or take away shops

-Open markets, provided fresh produce are sold

-Gas stations, car and motorcycle repair shops and bicycle repair shops

-Mini markets, convenience stores and kiosks

-Postal and courier services

-Pet shops, telecommunications service providers, electricity and gas companies

-Agricultural supplies stores, fertilisers and pesticides

-Shops within the country’s airports and ports are also exempt from the general ban

-E-commerce will continue as normal.

You may be interested

Weather forecast: Mostly fair
GREECE
shares4 views
GREECE
shares4 views

Weather forecast: Mostly fair

Panos - Mar 18, 2020

Mostly fair weather and northerly winds are forecast for Wednesday. Wind velocity will reach 8 on the Beaufort scale. Mostly…

Mitsotakis: We are at war with an invisible and insidious enemy
POLITICS
shares25 views
POLITICS
shares25 views

Mitsotakis: We are at war with an invisible and insidious enemy

makis - Mar 17, 2020

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said the country was at war with an “invisible and insidious enemy” in a message to…

Ghostly atmosphere in empty Athens streets amid coronavirus pandemic
GREECE
shares46 views
GREECE
shares46 views

Ghostly atmosphere in empty Athens streets amid coronavirus pandemic

Panos - Mar 17, 2020

If you happened to take a stroll to the centre of Athens and expected to experience the normally bustling streets…

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

1
Eerie scene of spider webs across large areas in Aitoliko, western Greece
GREECE
shares17737 views
shares17737 views

Eerie scene of spider webs across large areas in Aitoliko, western Greece

makis - Sep 18, 2018
2
Greece-Turkey-Germany discuss refugee crisis on Thursday
POLITICS
shares13139 views
shares13139 views

Greece-Turkey-Germany discuss refugee crisis on Thursday

makis - Feb 17, 2016
3
Hellenic Army to receive 70 OH-58D Kiowa Warrior armed reconnaissance helicopters from the US Army
DEFENCE
shares12840 views1
shares12840 views1

Hellenic Army to receive 70 OH-58D Kiowa Warrior armed reconnaissance helicopters from the US Army

Panos - Dec 21, 2017
4
Greek anarchists fighting ISIS in Kurdish areas in Syria
WORLD
shares11912 views
shares11912 views

Greek anarchists fighting ISIS in Kurdish areas in Syria

makis - May 25, 2017
5
Doda tries to claim half of Athina Onassis’s wealth, report says
GREECE
shares11203 views
shares11203 views

Doda tries to claim half of Athina Onassis’s wealth, report says

Panos - Aug 30, 2016

 

Latest Posts

Posts
All
Weather forecast: Mostly fair
GREECE
shares4 views
GREECE
shares4 views

Weather forecast: Mostly fair

Panos - Mar 18, 2020

Mostly fair weather and northerly winds are forecast for Wednesday. Wind velocity will reach 8 on the Beaufort scale. Mostly fair in the northern and western parts…

Mitsotakis: We are at war with an invisible and insidious enemy
POLITICS
shares25 views
POLITICS
shares25 views

Mitsotakis: We are at war with an invisible and insidious enemy

makis - Mar 17, 2020

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said the country was at war with an “invisible and insidious enemy” in a message to the Greek public on Tuesday afternoon. The…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.
Weather forecast: Mostly fair
GREECE
shares4 views
GREECE
shares4 views

Weather forecast: Mostly fair

Panos - Mar 18, 2020

Mostly fair weather and northerly winds are forecast for Wednesday. Wind velocity will reach 8 on the Beaufort scale. Mostly fair in the northern and western parts…

Mitsotakis: We are at war with an invisible and insidious enemy
POLITICS
shares25 views
POLITICS
shares25 views

Mitsotakis: We are at war with an invisible and insidious enemy

makis - Mar 17, 2020

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said the country was at war with an “invisible and insidious enemy” in a message to the Greek public on Tuesday afternoon. The…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.

Recent Comments