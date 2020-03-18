LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

Australian researchers say they have found ‘cure’ for Covid-19 virus, want drug trial

18 March 2020
2 Views

A team of Australian researchers say they’ve found a cure for the novel coronavirus and hope to have patients enrolled in a nationwide trial by the end of the month.

University of Queensland Centre for Clinical Research director Professor David Paterson told news.com.au today they have seen two drugs used to treat other conditions wipe out the virus in test tubes.

He said one of the medications, given to some of the first people to test positive for COVID-19 in Australia, had already resulted in “disappearance of the virus” and complete recovery from the infection.

Prof Paterson, who is also an infectious disease physician at the Royal Brisbane and Women’s Hospital, said it wasn’t a stretch to label the drugs “a treatment or a cure”.

“It’s a potentially effective treatment,” he said.

“Patients would end up with no viable coronavirus in their system at all after the end of therapy.”

Source: news.com.au

You may be interested

Non-Greek or EU citizens banned entry to Greece
GREECE
shares11 views
GREECE
shares11 views

Non-Greek or EU citizens banned entry to Greece

Panos - Mar 18, 2020

Movement of refugees and migrants hosted at reception camps will be restricted in an effort to contain the spread of…

New Greek tourism campaign urges travelers to #staysafe and keep dreaming of Greece
GREECE
shares17 views
GREECE
shares17 views

New Greek tourism campaign urges travelers to #staysafe and keep dreaming of Greece

Panos - Mar 18, 2020

The new campaign by “Marketing Greece” urges international travelers to “#staysafe” during these difficult times due to the coronavirus pandemic…

Coronavirus: Complete list of stores open in Greece
FINANCE
shares13 views
FINANCE
shares13 views

Coronavirus: Complete list of stores open in Greece

Panos - Mar 18, 2020

The list of stores excluded from the temporary shutdown imposed by the government starting on Wednesday to curb the spread…

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

1
Eerie scene of spider webs across large areas in Aitoliko, western Greece
GREECE
shares17738 views
shares17738 views

Eerie scene of spider webs across large areas in Aitoliko, western Greece

makis - Sep 18, 2018
2
Greece-Turkey-Germany discuss refugee crisis on Thursday
POLITICS
shares13140 views
shares13140 views

Greece-Turkey-Germany discuss refugee crisis on Thursday

makis - Feb 17, 2016
3
Hellenic Army to receive 70 OH-58D Kiowa Warrior armed reconnaissance helicopters from the US Army
DEFENCE
shares12841 views1
shares12841 views1

Hellenic Army to receive 70 OH-58D Kiowa Warrior armed reconnaissance helicopters from the US Army

Panos - Dec 21, 2017
4
Greek anarchists fighting ISIS in Kurdish areas in Syria
WORLD
shares11913 views
shares11913 views

Greek anarchists fighting ISIS in Kurdish areas in Syria

makis - May 25, 2017
5
Doda tries to claim half of Athina Onassis’s wealth, report says
GREECE
shares11204 views
shares11204 views

Doda tries to claim half of Athina Onassis’s wealth, report says

Panos - Aug 30, 2016

 

Latest Posts

Posts
All
Non-Greek or EU citizens banned entry to Greece
GREECE
shares11 views
GREECE
shares11 views

Non-Greek or EU citizens banned entry to Greece

Panos - Mar 18, 2020

Movement of refugees and migrants hosted at reception camps will be restricted in an effort to contain the spread of the coronavirus, Deputy Citizen Protection Minister Nikos…

New Greek tourism campaign urges travelers to #staysafe and keep dreaming of Greece
GREECE
shares17 views
GREECE
shares17 views

New Greek tourism campaign urges travelers to #staysafe and keep dreaming of Greece

Panos - Mar 18, 2020

The new campaign by “Marketing Greece” urges international travelers to “#staysafe” during these difficult times due to the coronavirus pandemic — while continuing to dream and plan…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.
Non-Greek or EU citizens banned entry to Greece
GREECE
shares11 views
GREECE
shares11 views

Non-Greek or EU citizens banned entry to Greece

Panos - Mar 18, 2020

Movement of refugees and migrants hosted at reception camps will be restricted in an effort to contain the spread of the coronavirus, Deputy Citizen Protection Minister Nikos…

New Greek tourism campaign urges travelers to #staysafe and keep dreaming of Greece
GREECE
shares17 views
GREECE
shares17 views

New Greek tourism campaign urges travelers to #staysafe and keep dreaming of Greece

Panos - Mar 18, 2020

The new campaign by “Marketing Greece” urges international travelers to “#staysafe” during these difficult times due to the coronavirus pandemic — while continuing to dream and plan…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.

Recent Comments