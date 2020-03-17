LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

Spain closes borders with Europe

17 March 2020
5 Views

Spain on Monday announced that it is closing its borders in a bid to deal with the coronavirus crisis. From midnight tonight, only Spanish citizens and residents will be able to enter the country via land borders, as well as non-Spaniards who cite reasons of force majeure. Freight will still be able to enter the country in order to guarantee the supply of goods.

The announcement was made on Monday afternoon by Interior Minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska, who explained that border controls would be reintroduced later tonight. The measure came shortly after the European Commission proposed a ban on non-European Union citizens from entering the 27-country bloc for a period of 30 days. This measure will have to be approved by heads of state and government before it goes ahead.

source elpais.com

You may be interested

Turkish lira extends post-crisis low as virus raises specter of deeper rate cuts
FINANCE
shares17 views
FINANCE
shares17 views

Turkish lira extends post-crisis low as virus raises specter of deeper rate cuts

Panos - Mar 17, 2020

Turkey’s lira fell as some investors bet the central bank would approve deeper cuts to interest rates than expected to…

Greek Holy Synod decides to keep Churches open for personal prayer – Scheduled Pascal liturgies postponed
GREECE
shares11 views
GREECE
shares11 views

Greek Holy Synod decides to keep Churches open for personal prayer – Scheduled Pascal liturgies postponed

Panos - Mar 17, 2020

The Holy Synod of the Greek Orthodox Church decided to temporarily postpone all scheduled Pascal liturgies in light of the…

Greek PM Mitsotakis tests negative for coronavirus
GREECE
shares17 views
GREECE
shares17 views

Greek PM Mitsotakis tests negative for coronavirus

Panos - Mar 17, 2020

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis was tested for the coronavirus, with the result being negative. The news was relayed to the…

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

1
Eerie scene of spider webs across large areas in Aitoliko, western Greece
GREECE
shares17728 views
shares17728 views

Eerie scene of spider webs across large areas in Aitoliko, western Greece

makis - Sep 18, 2018
2
Greece-Turkey-Germany discuss refugee crisis on Thursday
POLITICS
shares13134 views
shares13134 views

Greece-Turkey-Germany discuss refugee crisis on Thursday

makis - Feb 17, 2016
3
Hellenic Army to receive 70 OH-58D Kiowa Warrior armed reconnaissance helicopters from the US Army
DEFENCE
shares12840 views1
shares12840 views1

Hellenic Army to receive 70 OH-58D Kiowa Warrior armed reconnaissance helicopters from the US Army

Panos - Dec 21, 2017
4
Greek anarchists fighting ISIS in Kurdish areas in Syria
WORLD
shares11911 views
shares11911 views

Greek anarchists fighting ISIS in Kurdish areas in Syria

makis - May 25, 2017
5
Doda tries to claim half of Athina Onassis’s wealth, report says
GREECE
shares11193 views
shares11193 views

Doda tries to claim half of Athina Onassis’s wealth, report says

Panos - Aug 30, 2016

 

Latest Posts

Posts
All
Turkish lira extends post-crisis low as virus raises specter of deeper rate cuts
FINANCE
shares17 views
FINANCE
shares17 views

Turkish lira extends post-crisis low as virus raises specter of deeper rate cuts

Panos - Mar 17, 2020

Turkey’s lira fell as some investors bet the central bank would approve deeper cuts to interest rates than expected to soften the economic impact of the coronavirus.…

Greek Holy Synod decides to keep Churches open for personal prayer – Scheduled Pascal liturgies postponed
GREECE
shares11 views
GREECE
shares11 views

Greek Holy Synod decides to keep Churches open for personal prayer – Scheduled Pascal liturgies postponed

Panos - Mar 17, 2020

The Holy Synod of the Greek Orthodox Church decided to temporarily postpone all scheduled Pascal liturgies in light of the coronavirus outbreak, after an extra ordinary meeting…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.
Turkish lira extends post-crisis low as virus raises specter of deeper rate cuts
FINANCE
shares17 views
FINANCE
shares17 views

Turkish lira extends post-crisis low as virus raises specter of deeper rate cuts

Panos - Mar 17, 2020

Turkey’s lira fell as some investors bet the central bank would approve deeper cuts to interest rates than expected to soften the economic impact of the coronavirus.…

Greek Holy Synod decides to keep Churches open for personal prayer – Scheduled Pascal liturgies postponed
GREECE
shares11 views
GREECE
shares11 views

Greek Holy Synod decides to keep Churches open for personal prayer – Scheduled Pascal liturgies postponed

Panos - Mar 17, 2020

The Holy Synod of the Greek Orthodox Church decided to temporarily postpone all scheduled Pascal liturgies in light of the coronavirus outbreak, after an extra ordinary meeting…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.

Recent Comments