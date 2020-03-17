Spain closes borders with Europe

Spain on Monday announced that it is closing its borders in a bid to deal with the coronavirus crisis. From midnight tonight, only Spanish citizens and residents will be able to enter the country via land borders, as well as non-Spaniards who cite reasons of force majeure. Freight will still be able to enter the country in order to guarantee the supply of goods.

The announcement was made on Monday afternoon by Interior Minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska, who explained that border controls would be reintroduced later tonight. The measure came shortly after the European Commission proposed a ban on non-European Union citizens from entering the 27-country bloc for a period of 30 days. This measure will have to be approved by heads of state and government before it goes ahead.

source elpais.com