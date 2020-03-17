Greek PM Mitsotakis tests negative for coronavirus
Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis was tested for the coronavirus, with the result being negative.
The news was relayed to the press was revealed by the Deputy Government Spokesperson, Aristotelia Peloni, in the context of the daily update on the developments of the virus.
“The test was negative for both himself and his family,” Mrs Peloni said.
It should be noted that other officials of the PM’s Office at the Maximus Mansion were also tested for Covid-2019, which all results coming back negative.
You may be interested
Weather forecast: SunnyPanos - Mar 17, 2020
Fair weather throughout the country and northerly winds are forecast for Tuesday. Wind velocity will reach 7 on the Beaufort…
Coronavirus – 21 new cases in Greecemakis - Mar 16, 2020
There were 21 new coronavirus cases confirmed in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health spokesperson, and infectious disease…
The must-visit churches in AthensPanos - Mar 12, 2020
Most people visiting Athens know the city is packed with ancient ruins, archaeological sites, and museums. Turn a corner in…
Leave a Comment