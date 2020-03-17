LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

Greek PM Mitsotakis tests negative for coronavirus

17 March 2020
1 Views

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis was tested for the coronavirus, with the result being negative.

The news was relayed to the press was revealed by the Deputy Government Spokesperson, Aristotelia Peloni, in the context of the daily update on the developments of the virus.

“The test was negative for both himself and his family,” Mrs Peloni said.

It should be noted that other officials of the PM’s Office at the Maximus Mansion were also tested for Covid-2019, which all results coming back negative.

You may be interested

Weather forecast: Sunny
GREECE
shares7 views
GREECE
shares7 views

Weather forecast: Sunny

Panos - Mar 17, 2020

Fair weather throughout the country and northerly winds are forecast for Tuesday. Wind velocity will reach 7 on the Beaufort…

Coronavirus – 21 new cases in Greece
GREECE
shares27 views
GREECE
shares27 views

Coronavirus – 21 new cases in Greece

makis - Mar 16, 2020

There were 21 new coronavirus cases confirmed in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health spokesperson, and infectious disease…

The must-visit churches in Athens
GREECE
shares1059 views
GREECE
shares1059 views

The must-visit churches in Athens

Panos - Mar 12, 2020

Most people visiting Athens know the city is packed with ancient ruins, archaeological sites, and museums. Turn a corner in…

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

1
Eerie scene of spider webs across large areas in Aitoliko, western Greece
GREECE
shares17727 views
shares17727 views

Eerie scene of spider webs across large areas in Aitoliko, western Greece

makis - Sep 18, 2018
2
Greece-Turkey-Germany discuss refugee crisis on Thursday
POLITICS
shares13134 views
shares13134 views

Greece-Turkey-Germany discuss refugee crisis on Thursday

makis - Feb 17, 2016
3
Hellenic Army to receive 70 OH-58D Kiowa Warrior armed reconnaissance helicopters from the US Army
DEFENCE
shares12840 views1
shares12840 views1

Hellenic Army to receive 70 OH-58D Kiowa Warrior armed reconnaissance helicopters from the US Army

Panos - Dec 21, 2017
4
Greek anarchists fighting ISIS in Kurdish areas in Syria
WORLD
shares11911 views
shares11911 views

Greek anarchists fighting ISIS in Kurdish areas in Syria

makis - May 25, 2017
5
Doda tries to claim half of Athina Onassis’s wealth, report says
GREECE
shares11191 views
shares11191 views

Doda tries to claim half of Athina Onassis’s wealth, report says

Panos - Aug 30, 2016

 

Latest Posts

Posts
All
Weather forecast: Sunny
GREECE
shares7 views
GREECE
shares7 views

Weather forecast: Sunny

Panos - Mar 17, 2020

Fair weather throughout the country and northerly winds are forecast for Tuesday. Wind velocity will reach 7 on the Beaufort scale. Temperatures will range in the northern…

Coronavirus – 21 new cases in Greece
GREECE
shares27 views
GREECE
shares27 views

Coronavirus – 21 new cases in Greece

makis - Mar 16, 2020

There were 21 new coronavirus cases confirmed in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health spokesperson, and infectious disease professor Sotiris Tsiodras, announced during his daily…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.
Weather forecast: Sunny
GREECE
shares7 views
GREECE
shares7 views

Weather forecast: Sunny

Panos - Mar 17, 2020

Fair weather throughout the country and northerly winds are forecast for Tuesday. Wind velocity will reach 7 on the Beaufort scale. Temperatures will range in the northern…

Coronavirus – 21 new cases in Greece
GREECE
shares27 views
GREECE
shares27 views

Coronavirus – 21 new cases in Greece

makis - Mar 16, 2020

There were 21 new coronavirus cases confirmed in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health spokesperson, and infectious disease professor Sotiris Tsiodras, announced during his daily…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.

Recent Comments