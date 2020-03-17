Greek Holy Synod decides to keep Churches open for personal prayer – Scheduled Pascal liturgies postponed

The Holy Synod of the Greek Orthodox Church decided to temporarily postpone all scheduled Pascal liturgies in light of the coronavirus outbreak, after an extra ordinary meeting where the Church Bishops were briefed by the Health Ministry Spokesperson Sotiris Tsiodras on Monday evening. The Church also decided to leave cathedrals open for private prayer, while urged all the elderly and people designated as belonging in the high risk groups to remain home and follow the authorities’ safety instructions.

In addition, daily baptisms and weddings will also be cancelled.