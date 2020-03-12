Weather forecast: Mostly fair
Fair weather throughout the country and northerly winds are forecast for Thursday.
Wind velocity will reach 7 on the Beaufort scale. Temperatures will range in the northern parts from 03C to 20C, in the western and in the eastern parts from 06C to 20C. Scattered clouds over the Aegean islands and Crete, 12C-20C. Sunny in Athens, 07C-19C; the same for Thessaloniki, 06C-19C.
You may be interested
PM Mitsotakis on coronavirus: We are doing everything to prevent spread (video)makis - Mar 11, 2020
Greek PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis in a televised address to the Greek nation on the coronavirus outbreak called on all citizens…
Weekend escapes near Athens!Panos - Mar 11, 2020
Chalkida: the town of “mad waters” There is a reference point, a place of attraction for Athenians and people from…
Turkish President Erdogan to meet German Chancellor Merkel and French President Macron on immigration crisis in MarchPanos - Mar 11, 2020
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said he would be meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron,…
Leave a Comment