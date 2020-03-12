LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

Coronavirus: 66-year-old dead in Greece

12 March 2020
Greece counts its first fatality due to the coronavirus.

The first victim is a 66-year-old who has been hospitalized at Rio Hospital since March 2 when he was diagnosed with the virus. He lost the fight for his life at 3:15 am Thursday morning.

Two days earlier, it had been announced that the 66-year-old’s health had deteriorated significantly and his condition was considered critical.

The 66-year-old teacher had been diagnosed as positive after a trip to Israel, a trip that resulted in a total of 56 people been diagnosed as positive to the coronavirus, which led to the first big scale measures in Western Greece.

