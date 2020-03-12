Coronavirus: 66-year-old dead in Greece
Greece counts its first fatality due to the coronavirus.
The first victim is a 66-year-old who has been hospitalized at Rio Hospital since March 2 when he was diagnosed with the virus. He lost the fight for his life at 3:15 am Thursday morning.
Two days earlier, it had been announced that the 66-year-old’s health had deteriorated significantly and his condition was considered critical.
The 66-year-old teacher had been diagnosed as positive after a trip to Israel, a trip that resulted in a total of 56 people been diagnosed as positive to the coronavirus, which led to the first big scale measures in Western Greece.
You may be interested
Weather forecast: Mostly fairPanos - Mar 12, 2020
Fair weather throughout the country and northerly winds are forecast for Thursday. Wind velocity will reach 7 on the Beaufort…
PM Mitsotakis on coronavirus: We are doing everything to prevent spread (video)makis - Mar 11, 2020
Greek PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis in a televised address to the Greek nation on the coronavirus outbreak called on all citizens…
Weekend escapes near Athens!Panos - Mar 11, 2020
Chalkida: the town of “mad waters” There is a reference point, a place of attraction for Athenians and people from…
Leave a Comment