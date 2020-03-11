LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

Weather forecast: Mostly fair

11 March 2020
3 Views

Mostly fair weather and winds from variable directions are forecast for Wednesday.

Wind velocity will reach 5 on the Beaufort scale. Scattered clouds in the northern and western parts of the country with temperatures ranging from 05C and 17C. Mostly fair in the eastern parts with temperatures between 06C and 17C. Clouds and rain over the Aegean islands and Crete, 12C-18C. Mostly fair in Athens, 08C-16C; the same for Thessaloniki, 06C-16C.

You may be interested

All Greek schools to close for 14 days as a safety measure due to coronavirus
GREECE
shares34 views
GREECE
shares34 views

All Greek schools to close for 14 days as a safety measure due to coronavirus

makis - Mar 10, 2020

The Greek Minister of Health Vasilis Kikilias announced on Tuesday that all educational institutions of all levels across the country…

The places hardest to afford a home (infographic)
GREECE
shares166 views
GREECE
shares166 views

The places hardest to afford a home (infographic)

Panos - Mar 10, 2020

Big cities like London or San Francisco are well-known for their expensive real estate markets. But there are also a…

Coronavirus telltale symptoms
GREECE
shares33 views
GREECE
shares33 views

Coronavirus telltale symptoms

Panos - Mar 10, 2020

The coronavirus tends to take five days to cause symptoms, research suggests. Scientists from John Hopkins University in Baltimore, Maryland,…

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

1
Eerie scene of spider webs across large areas in Aitoliko, western Greece
GREECE
shares17676 views
shares17676 views

Eerie scene of spider webs across large areas in Aitoliko, western Greece

makis - Sep 18, 2018
2
Greece-Turkey-Germany discuss refugee crisis on Thursday
POLITICS
shares13117 views
shares13117 views

Greece-Turkey-Germany discuss refugee crisis on Thursday

makis - Feb 17, 2016
3
Hellenic Army to receive 70 OH-58D Kiowa Warrior armed reconnaissance helicopters from the US Army
DEFENCE
shares12822 views1
shares12822 views1

Hellenic Army to receive 70 OH-58D Kiowa Warrior armed reconnaissance helicopters from the US Army

Panos - Dec 21, 2017
4
Greek anarchists fighting ISIS in Kurdish areas in Syria
WORLD
shares11895 views
shares11895 views

Greek anarchists fighting ISIS in Kurdish areas in Syria

makis - May 25, 2017
5
Doda tries to claim half of Athina Onassis’s wealth, report says
GREECE
shares11117 views
shares11117 views

Doda tries to claim half of Athina Onassis’s wealth, report says

Panos - Aug 30, 2016

 

Latest Posts

Posts
All
All Greek schools to close for 14 days as a safety measure due to coronavirus
GREECE
shares34 views
GREECE
shares34 views

All Greek schools to close for 14 days as a safety measure due to coronavirus

makis - Mar 10, 2020

The Greek Minister of Health Vasilis Kikilias announced on Tuesday that all educational institutions of all levels across the country (kindergartens, primary schools, high schools, colleges, universities,…

The places hardest to afford a home (infographic)
GREECE
shares166 views
GREECE
shares166 views

The places hardest to afford a home (infographic)

Panos - Mar 10, 2020

Big cities like London or San Francisco are well-known for their expensive real estate markets. But there are also a lot of housing markets you wouldn’t necessarily…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.
All Greek schools to close for 14 days as a safety measure due to coronavirus
GREECE
shares34 views
GREECE
shares34 views

All Greek schools to close for 14 days as a safety measure due to coronavirus

makis - Mar 10, 2020

The Greek Minister of Health Vasilis Kikilias announced on Tuesday that all educational institutions of all levels across the country (kindergartens, primary schools, high schools, colleges, universities,…

The places hardest to afford a home (infographic)
GREECE
shares166 views
GREECE
shares166 views

The places hardest to afford a home (infographic)

Panos - Mar 10, 2020

Big cities like London or San Francisco are well-known for their expensive real estate markets. But there are also a lot of housing markets you wouldn’t necessarily…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.

Recent Comments