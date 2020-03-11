LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

U.S to Turkey: You will face sanctions if you buy Russian S-400

11 March 2020
The US has warned Turkey it will face “in the not so distant future” if it moves ahead with the supply of the Russian S-400 missile battery, the US ambassador to Ankara David M. Satterfield said during a phone press briefing.

“If no solution to the S-400 issue is found even if we support Turkey’s role in Idlib and Libya, where it opposes Russian initiatives, then the most likely thing to do in the not so distant future is to implement legal measures, including mandatory implementation of CAATSA (Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act), based upon new sanctions have been imposed on Russia, Iran and the United States, and North Korea,” the ambassador said.

