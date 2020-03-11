LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

Turkish President Erdogan to meet German Chancellor Merkel and French President Macron on immigration crisis in March

11 March 2020
2 Views

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said he would be meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron, possibly also with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, in Constantinople (Istanbul) on Tuesday, March 17 to discuss the immigration crisis.

Speaking to reporters on his return from Brussels on Monday, Mr. Erdogan expressed the view if the EU showed determination a solution on the problem could be achieved.

“Implementing the truce in Idlib and finding a permanent solution to the refugee problem is for the benefit of all. We can start a new era with the EU. If the EU shows this determination and political vision, it is possible to go the distance,” he said.

“The EU presidency has the will to do so. I hope that the Member States will also support this process. Europe must see the big picture,” Erdogan added.

Commenting on Greece, the Turkish president said Turkey would not close its borders for immigrants and called on Greece to open its own borders as well while criticizing Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis for “ignorance of international law”. “Greece is not aware of International Law. Mitsotakis must first learn International Law. He should read the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.”

You may be interested

All Greek schools to close for 14 days as a safety measure due to coronavirus
GREECE
shares14 views
GREECE
shares14 views

All Greek schools to close for 14 days as a safety measure due to coronavirus

Panos - Mar 11, 2020

The Greek Minister of Health Vasilis Kikilias announced on Tuesday that all educational institutions of all levels across the country…

U.S to Turkey: You will face sanctions if you buy Russian S-400
DEFENCE
shares16 views
DEFENCE
shares16 views

U.S to Turkey: You will face sanctions if you buy Russian S-400

Panos - Mar 11, 2020

The US has warned Turkey it will face “in the not so distant future” if it moves ahead with the…

Breaking: Turkish CG speedboat hits Hellenic CG vessel
DEFENCE
shares19 views
DEFENCE
shares19 views

Breaking: Turkish CG speedboat hits Hellenic CG vessel

Panos - Mar 11, 2020

A Turkish Coast Guard speedboat patrol vessel collided with a Hellenic Coast Guard vessel off the Port of Kos on…

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

1
Eerie scene of spider webs across large areas in Aitoliko, western Greece
GREECE
shares17678 views
shares17678 views

Eerie scene of spider webs across large areas in Aitoliko, western Greece

makis - Sep 18, 2018
2
Greece-Turkey-Germany discuss refugee crisis on Thursday
POLITICS
shares13117 views
shares13117 views

Greece-Turkey-Germany discuss refugee crisis on Thursday

makis - Feb 17, 2016
3
Hellenic Army to receive 70 OH-58D Kiowa Warrior armed reconnaissance helicopters from the US Army
DEFENCE
shares12822 views1
shares12822 views1

Hellenic Army to receive 70 OH-58D Kiowa Warrior armed reconnaissance helicopters from the US Army

Panos - Dec 21, 2017
4
Greek anarchists fighting ISIS in Kurdish areas in Syria
WORLD
shares11895 views
shares11895 views

Greek anarchists fighting ISIS in Kurdish areas in Syria

makis - May 25, 2017
5
Doda tries to claim half of Athina Onassis’s wealth, report says
GREECE
shares11119 views
shares11119 views

Doda tries to claim half of Athina Onassis’s wealth, report says

Panos - Aug 30, 2016

 

Latest Posts

Posts
All
All Greek schools to close for 14 days as a safety measure due to coronavirus
GREECE
shares14 views
GREECE
shares14 views

All Greek schools to close for 14 days as a safety measure due to coronavirus

Panos - Mar 11, 2020

The Greek Minister of Health Vasilis Kikilias announced on Tuesday that all educational institutions of all levels across the country (kindergartens, primary schools, high schools, colleges, universities,…

U.S to Turkey: You will face sanctions if you buy Russian S-400
DEFENCE
shares16 views
DEFENCE
shares16 views

U.S to Turkey: You will face sanctions if you buy Russian S-400

Panos - Mar 11, 2020

The US has warned Turkey it will face “in the not so distant future” if it moves ahead with the supply of the Russian S-400 missile battery,…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.
All Greek schools to close for 14 days as a safety measure due to coronavirus
GREECE
shares14 views
GREECE
shares14 views

All Greek schools to close for 14 days as a safety measure due to coronavirus

Panos - Mar 11, 2020

The Greek Minister of Health Vasilis Kikilias announced on Tuesday that all educational institutions of all levels across the country (kindergartens, primary schools, high schools, colleges, universities,…

U.S to Turkey: You will face sanctions if you buy Russian S-400
DEFENCE
shares16 views
DEFENCE
shares16 views

U.S to Turkey: You will face sanctions if you buy Russian S-400

Panos - Mar 11, 2020

The US has warned Turkey it will face “in the not so distant future” if it moves ahead with the supply of the Russian S-400 missile battery,…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.

Recent Comments