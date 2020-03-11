Breaking: Turkish CG speedboat hits Hellenic CG vessel

LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

11 March 2020
A Turkish Coast Guard speedboat patrol vessel collided with a Hellenic Coast Guard vessel off the Port of Kos on Wednesday morning.

This is a serious incident and, according to the information so far, the Turkish vessel made violent maneuvers that had as a result its collision with the Greek vessel.

The Greek CG vessel has been damaged but its still operational.

An announcement is expected from the Greek Ministry of Shipping.

Liana Spyropoulou

@LSpyropoulou

While everyone thinks its calm in the because there are no refugee boats arriving in the islands, ‘s @HCoastGuard is being dangerously harassed by a Turkish vessel.
Exclusive footage obtained by @BILD shows what is really happening away from the media.

Embedded video

