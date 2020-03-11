Breaking: Turkish CG speedboat hits Hellenic CG vessel
A Turkish Coast Guard speedboat patrol vessel collided with a Hellenic Coast Guard vessel off the Port of Kos on Wednesday morning.
This is a serious incident and, according to the information so far, the Turkish vessel made violent maneuvers that had as a result its collision with the Greek vessel.
The Greek CG vessel has been damaged but its still operational.
An announcement is expected from the Greek Ministry of Shipping.
While everyone thinks its calm in the #Aegean because there are no refugee boats arriving in the islands, #Greece ‘s @HCoastGuard is being dangerously harassed by a Turkish vessel.
Exclusive footage obtained by @BILD shows what is really happening away from the media. #Turkey
