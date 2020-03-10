Amid migrant crisis, Greece-Turkey conflict plays out on social media
Lionel Messi made a moving gesture to help his friend and mentor Ronaldinho.
He has decided to pay all his debts and get him out of the Paraguay prison he is being held right now!
As the Spanish media report, the Argentinian superstar is determined to put an end to his good friend’s problems.
According to the same reports, Messi has already hired lawyers and will pay the sum of 4 million Euros for his release from prison.
The debt he has in Brazil is allegedly close to 9 million Euros.
You may be interested
Greek Church: Receiving Holy Communion cannot be a cause for spread of coronavirusPanos - Mar 10, 2020
The Holy Standing Sydon of the Greek Orthodox Church issued a statement informing the flock about the special care and…
Greek government plans flexible working hours and telework to battle coronavirusPanos - Mar 10, 2020
The Greek Ministry of Labour is considering the implementation of flexible working hours and telework as part of its plan…
Weather forecast: CloudsPanos - Mar 10, 2020
Clouds and scattered showers are forecast for Tuesday. Southerly winds will reach 7 on the Beaufort scale. Showers in the…
Leave a Comment