LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

All Greek schools to close for 14 days as a safety measure due to coronavirus

10 March 2020
2 Views

The Greek Minister of Health Vasilis Kikilias announced on Tuesday that all educational institutions of all levels across the country (kindergartens, primary schools, high schools, colleges, universities, etc) will shut down in light of the spread of coronavirus.

The decision, which includes both private and public schools, will take immediate effect from tomorrow, Wednesday, March 11 and last for 14 days.

The Minister said it was a precautionary measure aimed at reducing the spread of coronavirus and, at the same time, stressed that there would be special care for both working parents and businesses affected.

You may be interested

The places hardest to afford a home (infographic)
GREECE
shares158 views
GREECE
shares158 views

The places hardest to afford a home (infographic)

Panos - Mar 10, 2020

Big cities like London or San Francisco are well-known for their expensive real estate markets. But there are also a…

Coronavirus telltale symptoms
GREECE
shares25 views
GREECE
shares25 views

Coronavirus telltale symptoms

Panos - Mar 10, 2020

The coronavirus tends to take five days to cause symptoms, research suggests. Scientists from John Hopkins University in Baltimore, Maryland,…

Amid migrant crisis, Greece-Turkey conflict plays out on social media
DEFENCE
shares31 views
DEFENCE
shares31 views

Amid migrant crisis, Greece-Turkey conflict plays out on social media

Panos - Mar 10, 2020

Lionel Messi made a moving gesture to help his friend and mentor Ronaldinho. He has decided to pay all his…

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

1
Eerie scene of spider webs across large areas in Aitoliko, western Greece
GREECE
shares17674 views
shares17674 views

Eerie scene of spider webs across large areas in Aitoliko, western Greece

makis - Sep 18, 2018
2
Greece-Turkey-Germany discuss refugee crisis on Thursday
POLITICS
shares13114 views
shares13114 views

Greece-Turkey-Germany discuss refugee crisis on Thursday

makis - Feb 17, 2016
3
Hellenic Army to receive 70 OH-58D Kiowa Warrior armed reconnaissance helicopters from the US Army
DEFENCE
shares12820 views1
shares12820 views1

Hellenic Army to receive 70 OH-58D Kiowa Warrior armed reconnaissance helicopters from the US Army

Panos - Dec 21, 2017
4
Greek anarchists fighting ISIS in Kurdish areas in Syria
WORLD
shares11894 views
shares11894 views

Greek anarchists fighting ISIS in Kurdish areas in Syria

makis - May 25, 2017
5
Doda tries to claim half of Athina Onassis’s wealth, report says
GREECE
shares11110 views
shares11110 views

Doda tries to claim half of Athina Onassis’s wealth, report says

Panos - Aug 30, 2016

 

Latest Posts

Posts
All
The places hardest to afford a home (infographic)
GREECE
shares158 views
GREECE
shares158 views

The places hardest to afford a home (infographic)

Panos - Mar 10, 2020

Big cities like London or San Francisco are well-known for their expensive real estate markets. But there are also a lot of housing markets you wouldn’t necessarily…

Coronavirus telltale symptoms
GREECE
shares25 views
GREECE
shares25 views

Coronavirus telltale symptoms

Panos - Mar 10, 2020

The coronavirus tends to take five days to cause symptoms, research suggests. Scientists from John Hopkins University in Baltimore, Maryland, looked at 181 people who tested positive…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.
The places hardest to afford a home (infographic)
GREECE
shares158 views
GREECE
shares158 views

The places hardest to afford a home (infographic)

Panos - Mar 10, 2020

Big cities like London or San Francisco are well-known for their expensive real estate markets. But there are also a lot of housing markets you wouldn’t necessarily…

Coronavirus telltale symptoms
GREECE
shares25 views
GREECE
shares25 views

Coronavirus telltale symptoms

Panos - Mar 10, 2020

The coronavirus tends to take five days to cause symptoms, research suggests. Scientists from John Hopkins University in Baltimore, Maryland, looked at 181 people who tested positive…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.

Recent Comments