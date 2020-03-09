Weather forecast: Clouds and rain
Clouds and scattered showers are forecast for Monday.
Southerly winds will reach 7 on the Beaufort scale. Showers in the northern and the western parts with temperatures ranging from 08C to 16C. Partly cloudy and scattered showers in the eastern parts with temperatures between 09C and 15C. Partly cloudy and light rain over the Aegean islands and Crete, 12C-18C. Partly cloudy with a chance of light rain in Athens, 11C-15C. Same weather in Thessaloniki, 08C-14C.
