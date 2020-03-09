Coalition of EU countries offers to take up to 1.500 unaccompanied migrant children
A coalition of “willing” EU countries will take up to 1.500 unaccompanied migrant and refugee children from Greek refugee camps on the islands, German government officials said late on Sunday.
“A humanitarian solution is being negotiated at the European level for a ‘coalition of the willing’ to take in these children,” the German government said in a statement.
“We want to support Greece in the difficult humanitarian situation of about 1.000 to 1.500 children on the Greek islands”, it added.
You may be interested
Greece: 12 illegal immigrants tried to leave the country pretending to be a…handball team (team photo)Panos - Mar 09, 2020
Twelve illegal immigrants, Syrians according to the Greek police, were arrested on Friday afternoon at Athens International Airport “Eleftherios Venizelos”…
Coronavirus: Why do airlines burn thousands of gallons of fuel flying empty “ghost” planes?Panos - Mar 09, 2020
Airlines have wasted thousands of gallons of fuel running empty “ghost” flights during the coronavirus outbreak because of European rules…
Mitsotakis’ visit to Germany, Austria begins new cycle of diplomacyPanos - Mar 09, 2020
Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis' trip to Germany and Austria on Monday and Tuesday begins a new cycle of diplomatic moves…
Leave a Comment