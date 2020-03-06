Weather forecast: Partly cloudy

LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

6 March 2020
Partly cloudy and northwesterly winds are forecast for Friday.

Wind velocity will reach 7 on the Beaufort scale. Mostly fair in the northern parts of the country with temperatures ranging from 04C to 16C. Clouds and rain in the western parts with temperatures between 07C and 17C. Mostly fair in the eastern parts, 05C-18C. Scattered clouds over the Aegean islands and Crete, 10C-18C. Mostly fair in Athens, 08C-18C. Partly cloudy in Thessaloniki, 07C-15C.

