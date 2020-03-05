Kavala Air & Sea Show to be held in June
The Kavala Air & Sea Show for 2020 will be held from June 26-28, 2020, the organizers announced on Wednesday.
“We are aiming to organize a big event. We have officially announced the organization of the Kavala Air & Sea Show for the end of June,” Panagiotis Georgiadis, the organizing and operational director of the event, said to the Athens-Macedonian News Agency’s radio station “104.9 FM.”
He explained that the ambition of the organizing body is that spectators will exceed 30,000.
Asked about the changes and additions to the Kavala Air & Sea Show of 2020, he explained that this year’s event will focus on – in addition to the flying elements – on the events on the ground.
“We will focus more on the so-called showground, that is to say, the spectators, the visitors,” Georgiadis said, explaining how the public will be able to meet the participants.
You may be interested
5000-year-old sword discovered in an Armenian Monastery in VenicePanos - Mar 05, 2020
A 5,000 year-old sword, among the oldest Anatolian weapons in the world, was discovered by a PhD student at the…
Coronavirus: The truth about the cruise ship off GreecePanos - Mar 05, 2020
The psychological warfare due to the coronation began on the cruise. English media reports said the cruise ship is in…
The EU Commission’s support measures to Greece were presented by Margaritis SchinasPanos - Mar 05, 2020
A comprehensive package of measures to protect the Greek border, including the mobilization by FRONTEX of 100 additional border guards…
Leave a Comment